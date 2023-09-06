Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] is 45.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRB] traded at a high on 09/05/23, posting a 36.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.48. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 8:21 AM that Cellectar Biosciences Announces up to Approximately $103 Million Private Placement Financing.

Transaction led by existing investor Rosalind with participation from other new and existing healthcare-focused institutional investors.

Pivotal topline data in Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia expected in Q4 2023 with NDA submission and potential product launch in 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33874060 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stands at 10.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.03%.

The market cap for CLRB stock reached $23.44 million, with 11.26 million shares outstanding and 9.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.61K shares, CLRB reached a trading volume of 33874060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLRB shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020.

How has CLRB stock performed recently?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.91. With this latest performance, CLRB shares gained by 36.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.26 for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8400, while it was recorded at 1.9300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6800 for the last 200 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CLRB is now -116.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.89. Additionally, CLRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] managed to generate an average of -$1,906,750 per employee.Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]

The top three institutional holders of CLRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CLRB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CLRB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.