Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Revenue clocked in at $13.40 billion, up 15.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] price plunged by -0.60 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Boston Scientific Announces 2023 Investor Day Meeting and Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will host a meeting with the investor community to review its financial goals and long-term growth strategies on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. ET.

“Our results in the first half of 2023 exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the strength of our category leadership strategy, commitment to clinical evidence generation and the winning spirit of our global team,” said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. “We are looking forward to our 2023 Investor Day, where our leadership team will provide more insight into our current pipeline, near-term catalysts and our long-range financial goals.”.

A sum of 6330646 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.19M shares. Boston Scientific Corporation shares reached a high of $53.85 and dropped to a low of $52.77 until finishing in the latest session at $53.30.

The one-year BSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.62. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $60.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 52.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.21, while it was recorded at 53.96 for the last single week of trading, and 49.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.82. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $15,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 12.83%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.