Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $5

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] price surged by 12.50 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Aurora to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 5, 2023 at 4:25 pm Pacific Time.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

A sum of 13364412 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.71M shares. Aurora Innovation Inc. shares reached a high of $3.675 and dropped to a low of $3.16 until finishing in the latest session at $3.60.

The one-year AUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.1. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $5.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 999.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.65. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1085.29 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2533.82.

Return on Total Capital for AUR is now -27.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.62. Additionally, AUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,013,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.