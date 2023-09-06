Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] Revenue clocked in at $162.70 million, down -95.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] price surged by 10.48 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Seeks to Sell Four Newly Renovated Hotels for Approximately $100 Million.

Ault Alliance Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. (“AGREE”), plans to list for sale its four recently renovated Midwest hotels, the Hilton Garden Inn in Madison West, the Residence Inn in Madison West, the Courtyard in Madison West, and the Hilton Garden Inn in Rockford.

The decision to sell the hotels follows the decision to also list the St. Petersburg property and is driven by the Company’s desire to focus on its core businesses, including the crane rental business, the California licensed lender, and data center operations. The Company plans to use the proceeds from the sales of the hotel properties to pay off debt and commit more capital to its core businesses. The Company believes that the recent comprehensive renovation of all four properties delivers best-in-class assets to the Madison West and Rockford markets. AGREE plans to sell all four properties through the national real estate brokerage firm, Hospitality Real Estate Counselors (“HREC”) and intends to seek approximately $100 million for the four hotels.

A sum of 20200266 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 859.06K shares. Ault Alliance Inc. shares reached a high of $1.28 and dropped to a low of $1.07 until finishing in the latest session at $1.16.

The average equity rating for AULT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

AULT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -49.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.33 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1273, while it was recorded at 1.0698 for the last single week of trading, and 23.5196 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Total Capital for AULT is now -9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.31. Additionally, AULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] managed to generate an average of -$295,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.