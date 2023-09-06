Amcor plc [AMCR] fell -20.40% so far this year. What now?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.52%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM that Amcor Demonstrating Connected Packaging at Pack Expo 2023 with VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) together with its subsidiaries, Trust Codes Global Limited (“Trust Codes Global”) and PeriShip Global LLC (“PeriShip Global”), (together “VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, supply chain traceability, authentication, anti-counterfeiting, and data-rich brand enhancement services, announced today that they will be demonstrating their connected packaging solution in conjunction with Amcor at Pack Expo in Las Vegas between September 11 and 13 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The evolution of connected packaging and GS1 driven 2D barcode migration means consumer-facing companies are increasingly adopting digital capabilities on packaging to protect their brand, facilitate traceability and engage with conscious and curious consumers. The Company is working with Amcor to demonstrate that this digital transformation is possible without significant process change, using a “digital ready” concept leveraging a unique identifier on every pack.

Over the last 12 months, AMCR stock dropped by -21.00%. The one-year Amcor plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.86. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.68 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, AMCR stock reached a trading volume of 7467336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $10.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AMCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 4.90%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.