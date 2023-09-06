Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] is 66.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] price surged by 7.23 percent to reach at $9.6. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

A sum of 21036905 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.19M shares. Airbnb Inc. shares reached a high of $144.26 and dropped to a low of $139.80 until finishing in the latest session at $142.29.

The one-year ABNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.68. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $143.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.79. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.22, while it was recorded at 133.88 for the last single week of trading, and 116.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.76. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now 24.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.10. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of $277,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ABNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 22.00%.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.