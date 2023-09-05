why Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.64

Axcella Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AXLA] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.42 at the close of the session, up 81.82%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Axcella Granted Patent for Long COVID Fatigue Treatment.

Claims cover methods of treating a subject presenting with fatigue from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), a/k/a Long COVID, with Candidate AXA1125.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering a new approach to address the biology of complex diseases using compositions of endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs), today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 11,737,999 with claims covering methods of use of Candidate AXA1125, for treating a subject having post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), a/k/a Long COVID, particularly fatigue. The patent was issued on August 29, 2023, with anticipated expiration in 2042.

Axcella Health Inc. stock is now 28.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXLA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.475 and lowest of $0.2668 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.70, which means current price is +305.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, AXLA reached a trading volume of 156103874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXLA shares is $5.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Axcella Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021.

How has AXLA stock performed recently?

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 281.82. With this latest performance, AXLA shares gained by 125.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.27 for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2036, while it was recorded at 0.3190 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4375 for the last 200 days.

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AXLA is now -272.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -313.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -620.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -211.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, AXLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] managed to generate an average of -$7,380,545 per employee.Axcella Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axcella Health Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]

The top three institutional holders of AXLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AXLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AXLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.