Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] moved down -5.43: Why It’s Important

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.76%. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM that Tingo Group Issues Response Into Further Allegations Made Against the Company by Short-Seller.

Response to further allegations issues by Hindenburg on August 31, 2023:.

Over the last 12 months, TIO stock rose by 47.25%. The one-year Tingo Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.62. The average equity rating for TIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $211.19 million, with 205.22 million shares outstanding and 120.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.36M shares, TIO stock reached a trading volume of 24315254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

TIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.76. With this latest performance, TIO shares dropped by -15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2790, while it was recorded at 1.1310 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4376 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tingo Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Total Capital for TIO is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.49. Additionally, TIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] managed to generate an average of -$115,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.