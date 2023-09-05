Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] is 11.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $2.99 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that RIFF Cannabis Launches New Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls and Blunts.

The New Hand-Crafted RIFF Diamond Infused Pre-rolls and Blunts Are Now Available in Ontario.

Tilray Brands Inc. represents 703.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.08 billion with the latest information. TLRY stock price has been found in the range of $2.85 to $3.1199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.19M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 51038135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.78. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 24.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.45 and a Gross Margin at +8.53. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -231.64.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.80. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$907,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TLRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.