Taoping Inc. [TAOP] Stock trading around $3.40 per share: What’s Next?

Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ: TAOP] gained 51.79% or 1.16 points to close at $3.40 with a heavy trading volume of 17511252 shares. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Taoping Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results.

93% Increase in Revenue Compared to First Half of 2022.

10% Improvement in Net Loss Compared to First Half of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $5.20, the shares rose to $5.3259 and dropped to $3.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAOP points out that the company has recorded -51.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 95.22K shares, TAOP reached to a volume of 17511252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taoping Inc. [TAOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taoping Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for TAOP stock

Taoping Inc. [TAOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.30. With this latest performance, TAOP shares dropped by -17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for Taoping Inc. [TAOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Taoping Inc. [TAOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taoping Inc. [TAOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.06 and a Gross Margin at +29.83. Taoping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.40.

Return on Total Capital for TAOP is now -14.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.43. Additionally, TAOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] managed to generate an average of -$9,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Taoping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Taoping Inc. [TAOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taoping Inc. go to 23.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Taoping Inc. [TAOP]

The top three institutional holders of TAOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.