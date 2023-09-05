T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is -75.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.76%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that T2 Biosystems Praises CDC’s Actions Aimed at Optimizing U.S. Hospital Sepsis Programs.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Releases 2023 Hospital Sepsis Program Core Elements.

Over the last 12 months, TTOO stock dropped by -94.29%. The average equity rating for TTOO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.40 million, with 333.58 million shares outstanding and 283.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 112.29M shares, TTOO stock reached a trading volume of 56375891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91.

TTOO Stock Performance Analysis:

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2310, while it was recorded at 0.3187 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7076 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T2 Biosystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.55. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 302.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$392,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.