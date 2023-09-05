Samsara Inc. [IOT] Revenue clocked in at $780.00 million, up 148.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Samsara Inc. [NYSE: IOT] traded at a high on 09/01/23, posting a 13.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.93. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Samsara Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Q2 revenue of $219.3 million, representing 43% year-over-year growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9727991 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Samsara Inc. stands at 6.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.90%.

The market cap for IOT stock reached $14.46 billion, with 526.40 million shares outstanding and 162.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, IOT reached a trading volume of 9727991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Samsara Inc. [IOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOT shares is $30.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Samsara Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Samsara Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

How has IOT stock performed recently?

Samsara Inc. [IOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.45. With this latest performance, IOT shares gained by 15.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.00 for Samsara Inc. [IOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.19, while it was recorded at 27.25 for the last single week of trading, and 19.36 for the last 200 days.

Samsara Inc. [IOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Samsara Inc. [IOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.60 and a Gross Margin at +72.01. Samsara Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.92.

Return on Total Capital for IOT is now -23.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Samsara Inc. [IOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.10. Additionally, IOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Samsara Inc. [IOT] managed to generate an average of -$109,189 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Samsara Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Samsara Inc. [IOT]

