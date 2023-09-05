Redburn lifts American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -0.34% or -0.05 points to close at $14.68 with a heavy trading volume of 14696021 shares. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM that American Airlines Participates in First-of-Its-Kind Research on Contrail Avoidance.

American Airlines announced the findings of a first-of-its-kind study on contrail avoidance, with results verified by satellite imagery, aimed at reducing aviation’s environmental impact.

Contrails form when airplanes fly through layers of humidity, and they can persist as cirrus clouds for minutes or hours depending on the conditions. While these extra clouds can reflect sunlight back into space during the day, certain contrails can trap heat within the Earth’s atmosphere at night.

It opened the trading session at $14.80, the shares rose to $14.84 and dropped to $14.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded -10.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.93M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 14696021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.93 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.54, while it was recorded at 14.76 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.