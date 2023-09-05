Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] moved up 2.83: Why It’s Important

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] closed the trading session at $64.57 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.50, while the highest price level was $64.845. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Occidental Enters into Agreement to Acquire Direct Air Capture Technology Innovator Carbon Engineering.

Integration of Occidental’s operations experience and Carbon Engineering’s technology improves cost and capital efficiencies, and enables Occidental to catalyze broader partnerships for DAC deployment.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.51 percent and weekly performance of 4.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 9018439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $69.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.46, while it was recorded at 62.93 for the last single week of trading, and 62.10 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.