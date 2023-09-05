Market cap of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] reaches 9.53M – now what?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ: MEDS] traded at a high on 09/01/23, posting a 52.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.62. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Superlatus Innovates $151 Billion US Snacking Market with Pulse-Based Protein Twists Under the Brave Robot Brand.

Superlatus’ subsidiaries operate complementary businesses and exhibit synergies; the Company has designed the overall growth and expansion strategy to leverage these inherent advantages to generate superior returns, drive growth, and enhance competitiveness. To exploit the combined power of unique food technology developed by well-known scientist Dr. Gino Bortone, inventor of Cheetos Frito-Lay’s Twisted Cheetos, and to leverage the widespread popularity and distribution of the Brave Robot brand, the Company expects to be successful in the snack food sector, projected to be worth a staggering $736 billion by 2026.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13167199 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at 17.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.55%.

The market cap for MEDS stock reached $9.53 million, with 1.25 million shares outstanding and 0.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 664.33K shares, MEDS reached a trading volume of 13167199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEDS shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

How has MEDS stock performed recently?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.68. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 35.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.72 for the last 200 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.08 and a Gross Margin at +47.62. TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.33.

Return on Total Capital for MEDS is now -79.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.55. Additionally, MEDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] managed to generate an average of -$102,121 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.42.TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]

