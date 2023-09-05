Market cap of Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] reaches 9.92B – now what?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] gained 2.02% on the last trading session, reaching $11.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on September 7, 2023.

Robinhood CEO and Co-Founder Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM ET / 2:25 PM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Robinhood Markets Inc. represents 874.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.92 billion with the latest information. HOOD stock price has been found in the range of $11.06 to $11.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.22M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 9238892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOOD in the course of the last twelve months was 8.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.