Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 85.18M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] loss -12.24% on the last trading session, reaching $0.46 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Mullen Automotive CEO Responds to Fox Business Question.

Mullen Automotive Inc.

David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, appeared on ‘Making Money with Charles Payne’ on Fox Business on Thursday, Aug. 31, to discuss lawsuit against large brokerage firms for unlawful trading practices of the Company’s stock and other matters.

Mullen Automotive Inc. represents 184.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $85.18 million with the latest information. MULN stock price has been found in the range of $0.4549 to $0.5265.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.27M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 56575148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 276.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for MULN stock

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.74. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -62.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.63 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0964, while it was recorded at 0.5494 for the last single week of trading, and 30.7077 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.