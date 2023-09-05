Market Analysts see Olin Corporation [OLN] falling to $53. Time to buy?

Olin Corporation [NYSE: OLN] traded at a low on 09/01/23, posting a -10.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.98. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Olin Announces CEO Transition Plan.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) today announced a mutual agreement that Scott Sutton will step down as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board in the first half of 2024. Mr. Sutton will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board until his departure to facilitate a smooth transition.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mr. Sutton has led a strategic transformation of Olin since taking the helm in 2020 which has delivered significant value for Olin’s shareholders. He has embedded the Winning Model across Olin’s businesses and built a strong leadership team for the future.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8551236 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Olin Corporation stands at 2.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for OLN stock reached $7.30 billion, with 127.40 million shares outstanding and 124.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, OLN reached a trading volume of 8551236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olin Corporation [OLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLN shares is $62.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Olin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olin Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has OLN stock performed recently?

Olin Corporation [OLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.44. With this latest performance, OLN shares dropped by -11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.12 for Olin Corporation [OLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.36, while it was recorded at 57.22 for the last single week of trading, and 55.36 for the last 200 days.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olin Corporation [OLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.81 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. Olin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.15.

Return on Total Capital for OLN is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olin Corporation [OLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.78. Additionally, OLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olin Corporation [OLN] managed to generate an average of $170,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Olin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Olin Corporation [OLN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olin Corporation go to 14.99%.

Insider trade positions for Olin Corporation [OLN]

The top three institutional holders of OLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.