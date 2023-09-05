Market Analysts see Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gaining to $4.70. Time to buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.175 during the day while it closed the day at $5.03. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aurion Signs Definitive Option Agreement with Kinross on the Launi East Property.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) (“Aurion” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a formal definitive option agreement with Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC); (“Kinross”) granting Kinross the right to earn up to an undivided 70% interest in the 42.74 km2, Launi East Property, which is located to the southeast and adjacent to the Company’s 100%-owned Risti Property.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Figures associated with this release can be found on the Company’s website through the following link: https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1508/nr23-18figures.pdf.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock has also gained 4.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KGC stock has inclined by 3.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.13% and gained 22.98% year-on date.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $6.23 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.49M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 9535403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.34. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] managed to generate an average of $6,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.