Macy’s Inc. [M] Is Currently -0.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] closed the trading session at $12.15 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.14, while the highest price level was $12.39. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 9:16 AM that Macy’s and Gap Launch Sleepwear and Intimates Collections Available Exclusively at Macy’s.

The Gap collection will feature men’s and women’s sleepwear and underwear exclusively on Macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and in select stores nationwide.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, Macy’s announced a partnership with Gap to launch an exclusive collection of sleepwear, underwear and intimates for men and women. This is the first-ever partnership between the two iconic brands, bridging Macy’s rich heritage and industry expertise with Gap’s legacy of modern American style. The product categories will offer an assortment of exclusive designs and colorways that bring versatile classics, comfort and effortless style to life. Starting today, the Gap assortment is available to shop at prices ranging from $12.50 to $79.95 on Macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and in select stores nationwide.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.16 percent and weekly performance of 0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, M reached to a volume of 8654288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $15.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

M stock trade performance evaluation

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.66 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 12.23 for the last single week of trading, and 18.35 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.19. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -9.67%.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in M stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.