JP Morgan slashes price target on The Coca-Cola Company [KO] – find out why.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] price plunged by -0.87 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM that The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference and Bernstein ESG Conference.

The Coca-Cola Company announced today that James Quincey, Chairman and CEO, and Jennifer Mann, Senior Vice President and President of the North America operating unit, will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Sept. 7 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company also announced that Bea Perez, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer, will present at the Bernstein ESG Conference in New York on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. ET.

A sum of 11224057 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.21M shares. The Coca-Cola Company shares reached a high of $60.13 and dropped to a low of $59.12 until finishing in the latest session at $59.31.

The one-year KO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.24. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $69.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.90, while it was recorded at 60.13 for the last single week of trading, and 61.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Coca-Cola Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.90 and a Gross Margin at +57.91. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 17.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.44. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] managed to generate an average of $115,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 6.38%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.