Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain 21.73% so far this year. What now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] traded at a high on 09/01/23, posting a 1.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.58. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 6:54 AM that ITAÚ UNIBANCO – MATERIAL FACT: Sale of Banco Itaú Argentina.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Itaú Unibanco”) informs its stockholders and the market that on this date, through its subsidiaries, a binding stock purchase agreement was entered into with Banco Macro (“Macro”), through which all shares held in Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. and its subsidiaries (“BIA”) will be sold.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

After meeting certain precedent conditions set forth in the agreement and obtaining the required regulatory authorizations in Argentina, Itaú Unibanco, through its subsidiaries, will receive from Macro on the closing date of this transaction the approximate amount of R$250 million, which will be adjusted by BIA’s net result, earned from April 1, 2023 to the closing date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26467616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $50.16 billion, with 9.80 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.89M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 26467616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.93.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 432.40. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.71.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 13.55%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ITUB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.