Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] Stock trading around $0.21 per share: What’s Next?

Infobird Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.57%. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM that Infobird to Expand Global Presence with Relocation of Operations to Hong Kong.

Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced its decision to relocate its operations from Beijing to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. This strategic move comes in response to the board of directors’ judgement of current business situation and economic environment, as well as the Company’s commitment to expand globally.

Infobird will relocate its operations to Hong Kong and recruit more local employees in the region. Additionally, Infobird plans to proactively expand its presence in the global market and cater to the diverse needs of customers worldwide by establishing new offices in other key locations such as Singapore, other parts of Southeast Asia, and Europe. The relocation represents a significant step of the Company towards becoming a global player in the software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) industry.

Over the last 12 months, IFBD stock dropped by -97.65%.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.70 million, with 137.32 million shares outstanding and 137.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, IFBD stock reached a trading volume of 17803779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co. Ltd is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

IFBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.57. With this latest performance, IFBD shares dropped by -73.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.34 for Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7663, while it was recorded at 0.2512 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6721 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infobird Co. Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.48 and a Gross Margin at +35.93. Infobird Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.29.

Return on Total Capital for IFBD is now -76.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.96. Additionally, IFBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] managed to generate an average of -$71,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Infobird Co. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] Institutonal Ownership Details

