Genius Group Limited [GNS] Revenue clocked in at $18.20 million, up 223.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] traded at a low on 09/01/23, posting a -6.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.07. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM that GNS Spinoff Could Lead to Greater Growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9594799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Group Limited stands at 30.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.92%.

The market cap for GNS stock reached $43.40 million, with 30.64 million shares outstanding and 26.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.90M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 9594799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Group Limited [GNS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has GNS stock performed recently?

Genius Group Limited [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.71. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 82.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9003, while it was recorded at 1.5140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6267 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -302.55.

Return on Total Capital for GNS is now -53.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -362.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -753.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.69. Additionally, GNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] managed to generate an average of -$96,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Genius Group Limited [GNS]

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.