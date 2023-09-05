For KeyCorp [KEY], Analyst sees a rise to $13.50. What next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] gained 2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $11.56 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM that KeyBank Surpasses $1 Million Funded in Home Buyer Credits.

KeyBank:Today, KeyBank announced that it has funded more than $1 million in KeyBank Home Buyer CreditsSM since the program’s launch in September 2022, helping 245 clients achieve their dream of homeownership in areas where the program is available.This milestone comes just under one year after the launch of the program and 8 months after KeyBank increased this Special Purpose Credit Program1 by $2,500 to provide $5,000, toward closing costs and other pre-paid fees that may come with financing a new home, to homebuyers for the purchase of eligible properties. Additional costs include mortgage, flood and hazard insurance, escrow deposit, real estate taxes, and per diem interest for eligible properties.”A home is one of the most meaningful purchases a person or family can make. At Key, we believe that healthy communities are those where all residents have access to homeownership,” said Dale Baker, president of Home Lending at KeyBank. “We aim to help our communities thrive by not only bringing awareness to affordable lending products, programs, and services, but also providing educational support and direct investment.”Recently, KeyBank’s Fair Housing Month Poll found that nearly one-third (31%) of respondents said they did not seek out any information or resources on home buyer assistance programs, which can help reduce barriers to homeownership. KeyBank has worked to bridge that gap through its Special Purpose Credit Programs, a continued commitment to helping all potential homebuyers make their dream of owning a home a reality. In addition to the Home Buyer Credit, the following programs are available for qualifying properties in eligible communities:With both the Neighbors First Credit and KeyBank Home Buyer Credit in place, Key has purchase credits available in over 9,500 census tracts, covering areas where 10% of the U.S population lives. KeyBank also committed to investing more than $25 million in grants, fee waivers, and marketing over five years to increase mortgage lending in majority-minority neighborhoods, as well as more than $1 million to homebuyer education and other community support.Learn more about KeyBank’s home lending opportunities and programs, determine whether a property qualifies for Special Purpose Credit Programs, or get started on the journey to homeownership by visiting key.com

KeyCorp represents 935.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.60 billion with the latest information. KEY stock price has been found in the range of $11.42 to $11.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.94M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 11289766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $13.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -5.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.