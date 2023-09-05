For Baker Hughes Company [BKR], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $37.23 during the day while it closed the day at $36.81. The company report on September 4, 2023 at 11:42 PM that Venture Global and Baker Hughes Announce Expanded Master Equipment Supply Agreement to Support Venture Global’s Long-Term Expansion Plan.

Long-term Expansion plan will increase Venture Global’s production to more than 100MTPA across its current and future projects both in and outside of Louisiana.

Expanded Master Equipment Supply Agreement with Baker Hughes to support expansion.

Baker Hughes Company stock has also gained 4.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKR stock has inclined by 24.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.03% and gained 24.65% year-on date.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $36.54 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 8386163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $40.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.50 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.51, while it was recorded at 36.23 for the last single week of trading, and 30.74 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.40. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$10,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 43.30%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.