Energy Transfer LP [ET] is 14.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] closed the trading session at $13.62 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.56, while the highest price level was $13.67. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Energy Transfer to Acquire Crestwood in a $7.1 Billion All-Equity Transaction.

Unit-for-unit, credit neutral bolt-on acquisition.

Expected to be immediately accretive to DCF per unit upon closing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.74 percent and weekly performance of 3.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, ET reached to a volume of 8966533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.11 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.00, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading, and 12.64 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +10.03. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.69. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of $378,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to 6.00%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.