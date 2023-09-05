DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $26

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $30.19 during the day while it closed the day at $29.64. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Golden Nugget Online Gaming Debuts Online Casino Product in Pennsylvania.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s mobile casino is now available to customers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “The app is powered by our leading technology, which dynamically brings hundreds of popular casino games and exclusive content to our customers’ fingertips. Pennsylvanians will be able to enjoy superior customer service, rewarding promotions, and a smooth interface while playing on Golden Nugget Online Gaming.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. stock has also gained 5.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKNG stock has inclined by 18.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.67% and gained 160.23% year-on date.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $13.76 billion, with 462.43 million shares outstanding and 440.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.63M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 9266684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $36.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.93, while it was recorded at 29.19 for the last single week of trading, and 20.94 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 38.10%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.