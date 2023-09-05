DA Davidson slashes price target on U.S. Bancorp [USB] – find out why.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] closed the trading session at $37.07 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.815, while the highest price level was $37.29. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 9:45 AM that Making an Impact One Recess at a Time.

U.S. BankPhoto: Werner Loots (right), executive vice president of consumer lending at U.S. Bank, helped host Playworks Recess​ on the Hill​ ​at the Minnesota capitol this spring.Originally published on U.S. Bank company blogOn a chilly spring day at the state capitol in Minneapolis, U.S. Bank executive vice president of consumer lending products, Werner Loots, helped local lawmakers and government officials rediscover the joy of recess.Recess on the Hill, as it’s known, is hosted by local nonprofit Playworks and was created to raise awareness of the power of play. Loots, who serves as board member of Playworks Minnesota, joined the afternoon awareness campaign.”This was a great way to remind people of the power of play. It was fantastic to watch very meaningful leaders and professionals immediately enjoy play,” said Loots. “When you play games together, it sets the tone for how we work off the playground.”The idea that play can have a positive impact both on and off the playground is at the core of Playworks’ mission to bring out the best in every child, through play. By partnering with teachers, principals and parents, Playworks provides opportunities for children to contribute on the playground, in the classroom and in the community – creating a sense of belonging.With Playworks on campus, trained recess ​coaches​ teach students to use “butterfly fingers” to tag lightly in tag games to reduce playground scrapes and bruises. And fun variations of traditional playground games can be introduced to make recess more inclusive-like Crossover Dodgeball, where the goal is to get everyone to the other side and no one is “out.”Loots got involved with Playworks in 2020, noting that the organization’s mission and the science behind the approach and programming resonated with him. Not only is he a father of two children, ages seven and 10 years old, but he spent time during his college years running playground activities at a low-income school.Joining the Playworks Minnesota Board as the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding, Loots took an active role in helping the organization pivot to the virtual world, to ensure students still received opportunities to play. He’s also helped re-envision how the board functions, creating executive committees and an executive leadership board – a concept that is now being adapted by Playworks regions across the country.​​Werner also brought his playground skills to the recent Playworks Minnesota Annual Kickball Tournament as a member of one of two U.S. Bank teams who were there “kickin’ it for kids​.” Proceeds from the tournament will help subsidize the cost of Playworks programming in low-income schools in the Minnesota metro area.Across the company, a number of U.S. Bank employees also give their time to Playworks​ regions​​​, including Dorian Brugger, branch banking market leader for Colorado and New Mexico. Brugger has prioritized volunteerism throughout her 15-year career at U.S. Bank, joining the Playworks Colorado young professional board in 2018 and now serving on the fundraising board.Through her involvement with the board, Brugger has helped shape creative, low-cost fundraising ideas to engage young professionals and increase awareness of Playworks’ impact in the community. Just one example is a rock paper scissors tournament hosted at a local brewery.Brugger says data from Playworks shows that when Playworks programming is in place at a school, there are 77% fewer incidents of bullying reported.”We hear much more now than we used to regarding the issue of bullying. It’s something many of us can relate to – whether we were bullied or have a child, friend or family member who was,” Brugger said. “That’s where this program really comes to life.”For more information on Playworks, visit https:

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.00 percent and weekly performance of 4.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.96M shares, USB reached to a volume of 13755510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $44.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.91.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.62, while it was recorded at 36.50 for the last single week of trading, and 38.97 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in USB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.