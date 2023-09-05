Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Revenue clocked in at $120.61 billion, up 30.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.57%. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 3:09 PM that Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $250,000 in Cash and In-Kind to Support Hurricane Idalia Relief Efforts in Florida.

Comcast NBCUniversal today announced a $250,000 donation to support relief and recovery efforts in Florida. The commitment includes a $200,000 contribution and $25,000 worth of advertising time for public service announcements to support Volunteer Florida’s Florida Disaster Relief Fund in addition to a $25,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend.

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Idalia,” said Christine Whitaker, Central Division President for Comcast Cable. “We know how critical it is to have reliable Internet and mobile connectivity as gateways to resources for relief, and we are grateful for our teammates who are working around the clock alongside emergency personnel to rebuild and restore these vital connections.”.

Over the last 12 months, CMCSA stock rose by 26.36%. The one-year Comcast Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.84. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $192.89 billion, with 4.17 billion shares outstanding and 4.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.08M shares, CMCSA stock reached a trading volume of 18866101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $49.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.05, while it was recorded at 46.47 for the last single week of trading, and 39.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.36%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $164.63 billion, or 85.6% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.