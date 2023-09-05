Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Revenue clocked in at $57.00 billion, up 21.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] price surged by 0.85 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM that MEDIA ALERT: Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal to Headline Cisco’s WebexOne Event.

Speakers Include Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founders of the Tribeca Festival; Neil deGrasse Tyson, Renowned Astrophysicist; the CEO of Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life; along with Cisco Leaders, Partners and Customers.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced keynote speakers headlining Webex by Cisco’s WebexOne, the industry’s leading hybrid work and customer experience conference taking place on October 24-26, 2023. The event theme centers on reimagining a future powered by AI, and will feature executives from top global brands, industry leaders, Webex experts and revered celebrity speakers.

A sum of 14062364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.35M shares. Cisco Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $58.185 and dropped to a low of $57.39 until finishing in the latest session at $57.84.

The one-year CSCO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.8. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $57.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.17 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.06, while it was recorded at 56.95 for the last single week of trading, and 49.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.30 and a Gross Margin at +62.23. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.88.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.41%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.