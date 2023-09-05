Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $17.49 billion, up 95.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $15.73 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.58, while the highest price level was $16.06. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM that SEABOURN’S NEW ULTRA-LUXURY EXPEDITION SHIP, SEABOURN PURSUIT, UNVEILS MASTERFULLY CURATED ART COLLECTION, CUSTOM WORKS INSPIRED BY THE SPIRIT OF EXPLORATION AND WONDROUS GLOBAL DISCOVERIES.

Seabourn Cruise Line’s new expedition vessel Seabourn Pursuit debuts a 700-piece art collection all its own https://bit.ly/3MHbCqS.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean voyages and expedition travel, and renowned for creating exquisitely designed spaces aboard its ships that exemplify themes of exploration and adventure, has unveiled an extraordinary collection of custom art on board Seabourn Pursuit, its newly launched, purpose-built expedition vessel. The extensive, permanent installation includes more than 700 artworks and takes guests on a curated journey across the seven seas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.16 percent and weekly performance of -1.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.33M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 16749460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 15.83 for the last single week of trading, and 12.09 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.