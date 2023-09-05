AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Is Currently 4.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.39%. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM that TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film Shatters Advance Ticket Sales Records at AMC Theatres®: $26 Million in Ticket Revenue Sold on Thursday.

Becomes Highest Advance Sales Revenue Day in AMC’s 103-Year History.

The record-setting demand for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR immediately carried over to the big screen with the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film, as fans who were unable to see the concert in person, or who want to experience it again as a concert film, rushed to buy tickets at AMC Theatres.

Over the last 12 months, AMC stock dropped by -83.72%. The one-year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.57. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.07 billion, with 158.38 million shares outstanding and 157.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, AMC stock reached a trading volume of 22831081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $20.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -69.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.29 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.30, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 50.28 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.