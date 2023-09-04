Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] moved up 2.18: Why It’s Important

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNTL] gained 2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $27.14 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2022 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Zentalis, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Zentalis, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 70.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.88 billion with the latest information. ZNTL stock price has been found in the range of $26.54 to $27.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 659.97K shares, ZNTL reached a trading volume of 487667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNTL shares is $49.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00.

Trading performance analysis for ZNTL stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, ZNTL shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.73, while it was recorded at 26.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.77 for the last 200 days.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZNTL is now -50.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.91. Additionally, ZNTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] managed to generate an average of -$1,517,987 per employee.Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]

The top three institutional holders of ZNTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZNTL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZNTL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.