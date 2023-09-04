WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] Stock trading around $1.54 per share: What’s Next?

WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MAPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.51%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Weedmaps and “The Freak Brothers” Get Lit for Season 2.

Cannabis Marketplace and Famed Stoner Comic Series Partner to Celebrate Weed Culture.

Weedmaps (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading online cannabis marketplace, and WTG Enterprises, the producer of The Freak Brothers, the renowned stoner comic series that has captivated audiences for the past 55 years, today announced a strategic partnership that’s aimed to further destigmatize and celebrate weed culture.

Over the last 12 months, MAPS stock dropped by -41.22%. The one-year WM Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.67. The average equity rating for MAPS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $226.30 million, with 92.85 million shares outstanding and 80.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 545.45K shares, MAPS stock reached a trading volume of 471860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAPS shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for WM Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WM Technology Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

MAPS Stock Performance Analysis:

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.51. With this latest performance, MAPS shares gained by 40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.67 for WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0496, while it was recorded at 1.4120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0040 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WM Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.02 and a Gross Margin at +87.52. WM Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.82.

Return on Total Capital for MAPS is now -41.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.30. Additionally, MAPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] managed to generate an average of -$198,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.WM Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

