why Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.67

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE: HCC] jumped around 1.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.22 at the close of the session, up 4.20%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Warrior Met Coal Announces Launch of Concurrent Tender Offers For its 7.875% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of its offer to purchase (the “Restricted Payment Offer”), in cash, up to $150,000,000 principal amount of the Company’s outstanding 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”), at a repurchase price of 103% of the aggregate principal amount of such Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest with respect to such Notes to, but not including, the date of repurchase (the “Restricted Payment Repurchase Price”).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Concurrently with, but separate from, the Restricted Payment Offer, the Company announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer” and, together with the Restricted Payment Offer, the “Offers”) to purchase up to $150,000,000 principal amount of the Notes at a repurchase price of 104.25% of the aggregate principal amount of such Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the date of repurchase (the “Tender Offer Repurchase Price”).

Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock is now 21.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCC Stock saw the intraday high of $41.38 and lowest of $40.1281 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.82, which means current price is +32.80% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 625.84K shares, HCC reached a trading volume of 457265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCC shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warrior Met Coal Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.70.

How has HCC stock performed recently?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, HCC shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.03, while it was recorded at 39.90 for the last single week of trading, and 37.25 for the last 200 days.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.14 and a Gross Margin at +50.95. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.88.

Return on Total Capital for HCC is now 54.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.19. Additionally, HCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] managed to generate an average of $750,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]

The top three institutional holders of HCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.