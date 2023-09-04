why PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.12

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [NASDAQ: PRCT] traded at a high on 09/01/23, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.16. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PROCEPT BioRobotics® Announces First Commercial Aquablation Therapy Procedures in Japan.

Following the successful procedures at Oita University Hospital and Nihon University Itabashi Hospital, Japanese urologist Dr. Masato Fujisawa, Professor, Division of Urology, Kobe University Hospital, praised the new therapy, “With millions of Japanese men suffering from BPH, the regulatory clearance and successful completion of Aquablation therapy procedures marks a vital development in improving patient care. Aquablation therapy’s unique blend of robotic precision and reproducibility sets a new standard in BPH treatment.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 482060 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.15%.

The market cap for PRCT stock reached $1.72 billion, with 50.36 million shares outstanding and 48.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 484.60K shares, PRCT reached a trading volume of 482060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRCT shares is $49.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

How has PRCT stock performed recently?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.62. With this latest performance, PRCT shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.37, while it was recorded at 33.06 for the last single week of trading, and 35.72 for the last 200 days.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.61 and a Gross Margin at +49.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.18.

Return on Total Capital for PRCT is now -27.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.23. Additionally, PRCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] managed to generate an average of -$203,631 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation go to 19.60%.

Insider trade positions for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]

The top three institutional holders of PRCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PRCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PRCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.