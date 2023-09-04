why Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.71

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [NASDAQ: PECO] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.255 during the day while it closed the day at $34.09. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Phillips Edison & Company Acquires Lake Pointe Market.

Grocery-Anchored Neighborhood Center in the Dallas Suburbs of Texas.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stock has also gained 0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PECO stock has inclined by 12.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.53% and gained 7.07% year-on date.

The market cap for PECO stock reached $3.98 billion, with 117.30 million shares outstanding and 116.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, PECO reached a trading volume of 451210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PECO shares is $37.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PECO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PECO in the course of the last twelve months was 23.44.

PECO stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, PECO shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.48, while it was recorded at 34.15 for the last single week of trading, and 32.56 for the last 200 days.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Total Capital for PECO is now 2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.03. Additionally, PECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] managed to generate an average of $166,631 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PECO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. go to 9.20%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PECO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PECO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PECO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.