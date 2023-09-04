why Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.25

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE: HGV] gained 2.17% or 0.95 points to close at $44.67 with a heavy trading volume of 450634 shares. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Hilton Grand Vacations Completes $293 Million Term Securitization.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces today the completion of a $293 million securitization of both HGV and legacy Diamond vacation ownership loans through Hilton Grand Vacations Trust 2023-1 (“HGVT”). Three classes of Notes were issued by HGVT, including approximately $187 million of Class A Notes, approximately $79 million of Class B Notes, and approximately $27 million of Class C notes.

The Class A Notes have a coupon rate of 5.72%, the Class B Notes have a coupon rate of 6.11%, and the Class C Notes have a coupon rate of 6.94%, for an overall weighted average coupon rate of 5.94%, and an overall advance rate of 97%.

It opened the trading session at $44.09, the shares rose to $44.95 and dropped to $43.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HGV points out that the company has recorded -6.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 704.33K shares, HGV reached to a volume of 450634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGV shares is $57.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HGV in the course of the last twelve months was 13.75.

Trading performance analysis for HGV stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, HGV shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.29, while it was recorded at 44.28 for the last single week of trading, and 44.47 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.88. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.18.

Return on Total Capital for HGV is now 11.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.85. Additionally, HGV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] managed to generate an average of $24,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. go to 23.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]

The top three institutional holders of HGV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HGV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HGV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.