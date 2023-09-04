why Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $122.80

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: CINF] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $106.96 during the day while it closed the day at $106.48. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced that at today’s regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 75-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Steven J. Johnston, chairman and chief executive officer, commented, “The payment of this dividend in October will complete our 63rd year of increasing annual cash dividends. Cincinnati Financial’s financial strength remains in excellent shape, giving us the confidence and ability to continue executing on our proven strategy to achieve the profitable growth of our insurance operations. Our strong operations, in turn, create the basis for rewarding shareholders in the near-term through dividend payments and in the long-term through share price appreciation.”.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock has also gained 2.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CINF stock has inclined by 5.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.04% and gained 3.99% year-on date.

The market cap for CINF stock reached $16.59 billion, with 157.00 million shares outstanding and 154.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 679.90K shares, CINF reached a trading volume of 468758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CINF shares is $122.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CINF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CINF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CINF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88.

CINF stock trade performance evaluation

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, CINF shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CINF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.96, while it was recorded at 105.55 for the last single week of trading, and 107.11 for the last 200 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for CINF is now -17.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.42. Additionally, CINF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] managed to generate an average of -$94,406 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CINF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation go to 16.50%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CINF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CINF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CINF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.