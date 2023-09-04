why CDW Corporation [CDW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $216.33

CDW Corporation [NASDAQ: CDW] jumped around 2.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $213.18 at the close of the session, up 0.96%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:05 AM that CDW Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.59 Per Share.

Reinforces Ongoing Commitment to Delivering Value to Stockholders.

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per common share to be paid on September 12, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board of Director approval.

CDW Corporation stock is now 19.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDW Stock saw the intraday high of $214.28 and lowest of $212.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 215.00, which means current price is +32.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 671.02K shares, CDW reached a trading volume of 486521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CDW Corporation [CDW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDW shares is $216.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CDW Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDW Corporation is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CDW stock performed recently?

CDW Corporation [CDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, CDW shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.84 for CDW Corporation [CDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.79, while it was recorded at 209.37 for the last single week of trading, and 187.63 for the last 200 days.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDW Corporation [CDW] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.51 and a Gross Margin at +19.73. CDW Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.69.

Return on Total Capital for CDW is now 21.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 96.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CDW Corporation [CDW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 414.69. Additionally, CDW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 376.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDW Corporation [CDW] managed to generate an average of $73,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.CDW Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for CDW Corporation [CDW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW Corporation go to 6.40%.

Insider trade positions for CDW Corporation [CDW]

