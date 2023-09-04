why Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.38

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALDX] gained 1.47% or 0.11 points to close at $7.57 with a heavy trading volume of 443621 shares. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum. The Forum will be held July 11-12, 2023, in New York City.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $7.52, the shares rose to $7.66 and dropped to $7.465, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALDX points out that the company has recorded 1.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, ALDX reached to a volume of 443621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALDX shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for ALDX stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, ALDX shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 7.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.92 for the last 200 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALDX is now -32.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.65. Additionally, ALDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] managed to generate an average of -$4,134,976 per employee.Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]

The top three institutional holders of ALDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.