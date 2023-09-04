why AECOM [ACM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $99.80

AECOM [NYSE: ACM] gained 0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $88.57 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 6:55 AM that AECOM selected to deliver a new strategic road linking Lantau Island and Tsing Yi in Hong Kong.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the HKSAR Government Highways Department to deliver the Tsing Yi – Lantau Link (TYLL), a new strategic road linking Lantau Island and Tsing Yi aimed at increasing capacity and accommodating future traffic demand from the Northern Metropolis development.

Well-designed transportation infrastructure is vital to the success of any new town. “We are excited to leverage our world class technical excellence in delivering innovative, technology-enabled long-span and specialty bridge solutions on this impactful project. This work builds on our extensive experience in roadway projects and will further strengthen the resilience of Hong Kong’s road network,” said Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM’s Asia region.

AECOM represents 138.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.17 billion with the latest information. ACM stock price has been found in the range of $88.09 to $89.365.

If compared to the average trading volume of 756.62K shares, ACM reached a trading volume of 476753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AECOM [ACM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACM shares is $99.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AECOM shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AECOM is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ACM stock

AECOM [ACM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, ACM shares gained by 2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for AECOM [ACM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.95, while it was recorded at 88.04 for the last single week of trading, and 84.72 for the last 200 days.

AECOM [ACM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AECOM [ACM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.78. AECOM’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for ACM is now 12.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AECOM [ACM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.96. Additionally, ACM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AECOM [ACM] managed to generate an average of $7,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.AECOM’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AECOM [ACM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AECOM go to 13.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AECOM [ACM]

The top three institutional holders of ACM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.