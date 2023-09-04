Wells Fargo slashes price target on Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] – find out why.

Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE: ATO] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $117.14 during the day while it closed the day at $115.47. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:36 PM that Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter; Reaffirms Fiscal 2023 Guidance.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Atmos Energy Corporation stock has also loss -1.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATO stock has inclined by 0.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.43% and gained 3.03% year-on date.

The market cap for ATO stock reached $17.21 billion, with 148.46 million shares outstanding and 147.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 730.94K shares, ATO reached a trading volume of 493854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATO shares is $127.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Atmos Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmos Energy Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ATO stock trade performance evaluation

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, ATO shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.36, while it was recorded at 116.57 for the last single week of trading, and 115.81 for the last 200 days.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Atmos Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.42.

Return on Total Capital for ATO is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.86. Additionally, ATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] managed to generate an average of $161,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Atmos Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmos Energy Corporation go to 7.50%.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ATO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ATO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ATO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.