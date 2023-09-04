Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ellington Financial Inc. [NYSE: EFC] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $13.37 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM that Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of July 31, 2023.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the “Company”) today announced its estimated book value per share of common stock of $14.49 as of July 31, 2023. This estimate includes the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on August 25, 2023 to holders of record on July 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of July 28, 2023.

Ellington Financial Inc. represents 67.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $909.43 million with the latest information. EFC stock price has been found in the range of $13.35 to $13.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 756.13K shares, EFC reached a trading volume of 480719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFC shares is $14.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Ellington Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ellington Financial Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

Trading performance analysis for EFC stock

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, EFC shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.46, while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.19 and a Gross Margin at +87.50. Ellington Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.11.

Return on Total Capital for EFC is now 1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,037.20. Additionally, EFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 799.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] managed to generate an average of -$412,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ellington Financial Inc. go to 4.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]

The top three institutional holders of EFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.