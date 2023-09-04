Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Camden Property Trust [CPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Camden Property Trust [NYSE: CPT] traded at a low on 09/01/23, posting a -0.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $106.74. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (“EPS”), Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”), and Core Adjusted Funds from Operations (“Core AFFO”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO, Core FFO, and Core AFFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 471395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camden Property Trust stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.63%.

The market cap for CPT stock reached $11.49 billion, with 108.66 million shares outstanding and 105.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 734.84K shares, CPT reached a trading volume of 471395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camden Property Trust [CPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPT shares is $125.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Camden Property Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camden Property Trust is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.77.

How has CPT stock performed recently?

Camden Property Trust [CPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, CPT shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for Camden Property Trust [CPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.73, while it was recorded at 107.77 for the last single week of trading, and 111.05 for the last 200 days.

Camden Property Trust [CPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camden Property Trust [CPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.40 and a Gross Margin at +22.62. Camden Property Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.65.

Return on Total Capital for CPT is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Camden Property Trust [CPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.98. Additionally, CPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Camden Property Trust [CPT] managed to generate an average of $395,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings analysis for Camden Property Trust [CPT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Camden Property Trust go to 25.29%.

Insider trade positions for Camden Property Trust [CPT]

The top three institutional holders of CPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.