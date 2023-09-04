Wall Street Analyst Initiated Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE: TMHC] closed the trading session at $48.20 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.40, while the highest price level was $48.33. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 6:03 AM that Hello Sunshine’s The Home Edit and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (wt) in Development at ABC Enlist Community Volunteers to Help Build New Home for Local Austin Family.

Taylor Morrison set as official homebuilder for the pilot episode.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, home organization experts behind The Home Edit, a part of Hello Sunshine, which is a division of Candle Media, today announced that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), America’s Most Trusted® Home Builder, will serve as the homebuilder for the pilot episode of the new take on the award-winning show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (working title), in development at ABC. The pilot episode of the reboot will take place in the burgeoning town of Hutto, Texas, in Taylor Morrison’s Emory Crossing community to support a local Austin family.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.81 percent and weekly performance of 8.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, TMHC reached to a volume of 461050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMHC shares is $52.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMHC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.50.

TMHC stock trade performance evaluation

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, TMHC shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.02, while it was recorded at 46.76 for the last single week of trading, and 39.59 for the last 200 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.62 and a Gross Margin at +25.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.80.

Return on Total Capital for TMHC is now 19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.81. Additionally, TMHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] managed to generate an average of $350,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation go to -6.47%.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TMHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TMHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.