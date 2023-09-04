Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bruker Corporation [BRKR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bruker Corporation [NASDAQ: BRKR] gained 0.52% or 0.34 points to close at $65.94 with a heavy trading volume of 486703 shares. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bruker Corporation to Present at the 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the 21st annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. Gerald Herman, Executive Vice President & CFO will participate in a fireside chat on behalf of the Company on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bruker.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $65.93, the shares rose to $66.76 and dropped to $65.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRKR points out that the company has recorded -12.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 840.95K shares, BRKR reached to a volume of 486703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bruker Corporation [BRKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRKR shares is $82.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bruker Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bruker Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRKR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BRKR stock

Bruker Corporation [BRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, BRKR shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Bruker Corporation [BRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.45, while it was recorded at 65.57 for the last single week of trading, and 71.84 for the last 200 days.

Bruker Corporation [BRKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bruker Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Bruker Corporation [BRKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bruker Corporation go to 23.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bruker Corporation [BRKR]

