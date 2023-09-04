Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $21

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.21%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Virtu Financial and InvestorLink Announce Strategic Alliance to Provide Global Retail Access to Primary Markets.

Alliance aims to address retail investors’ growing demand for greater access.

A global network of retail brokers will have access to InvestorLink’s primary market technology using Virtu’s technology.

Over the last 12 months, VIRT stock dropped by -17.68%. The one-year Virtu Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.6. The average equity rating for VIRT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.05 billion, with 94.97 million shares outstanding and 92.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 880.34K shares, VIRT stock reached a trading volume of 493477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $21.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIRT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55.

VIRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, VIRT shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.29, while it was recorded at 18.93 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virtu Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.83. Virtu Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.35.

Return on Total Capital for VIRT is now 15.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.86. Additionally, VIRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] managed to generate an average of $257,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

VIRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VIRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VIRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.