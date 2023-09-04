Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] Revenue clocked in at $309.90 million, down -47.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Upland Software Inc. [NASDAQ: UPLD] price surged by 4.51 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Upland Introduces New Relationship and Insight Mapping Technology for B2B Sales Organizations.

Altify Insights Drives Revenue by Demystifying Complex Buying Groups and Unlocking Key Business Drivers.

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) introduces Altify Insights, a first-to-market solution designed to reduce sales cycles and increase win rates for B2B sales organizations. With Altify Insights, sellers can visualize who key decision makers are, actualize effective relationship strategies, and leverage powerful out-of-the-box templates to engage prospects and surface key buyer insights, all natively within Salesforce.

A sum of 460546 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 388.95K shares. Upland Software Inc. shares reached a high of $3.84 and dropped to a low of $3.54 until finishing in the latest session at $3.71.

The one-year UPLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.35. The average equity rating for UPLD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upland Software Inc. [UPLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPLD shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Upland Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upland Software Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPLD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

UPLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.64. With this latest performance, UPLD shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Upland Software Inc. [UPLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upland Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.95 and a Gross Margin at +53.54. Upland Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPLD is now -0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.73. Additionally, UPLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] managed to generate an average of -$68,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Upland Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UPLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UPLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UPLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.